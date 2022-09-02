As talented a player as John Herron undoubtedly is, clubs will now wonder if signing him is worth the hassle

Comment

John Herron was on course to sign for Belfast Celtic. Then he called it off. Had he kept a certain T-shirt off, his career wouldn’t be in the mess it is right now.

It’s not over yet, though. With footballers generally, regardless of their behaviour, no matter how stupid or unsavoury, there tends to be a way back. Herron, it appears, for now at any rate, does not feel it will be in Northern Ireland after turning down the opportunity to play in the Ballymena and Provincial Intermediate League.

He’s better than that level, of course. The Scottish midfielder is a decent player. Not Chris Shields-brilliant in Irish League terms but capable of doing a reasonable job for a top six club in the Danske Bank Premiership.

The word in the game was that a couple of Premiership title contenders were interested in signing him from Larne before he was photographed last month in a T-shirt appearing to show a pro-IRA slogan at the west Belfast Feile.

Now they will be thinking, like many clubs have done in other controversial situations, ‘is he worth the hassle?’ Like it or not, that’s football.

With fans fuming about Herron, Larne decided there could be no future for him at Inver Park. They suspended the player and then his contract was terminated and with the Irish FA punishing him with a 10 game ban for bringing the game into disrepute, he found himself in football limbo rather than playing in a new season.

Enter Belfast Celtic, no stranger to signing a controversial player. In January 2020, they recruited Jay Donnelly following his conviction for sharing a photo of himself having sex with a 16-year-old girl. He served three months in jail.

Belfast Celtic said it “believed in second chances”.

Donnelly has since moved on to become a Glentoran player, scoring goals galore for them.

On the prospect of signing Herron, Belfast Celtic boss Stephen McAlorum said: “When you make a mistake, you hold your hand up and make your life better so you become a better person. If I can help anyone change their ways, I will do that.”

It’s a worthy sentiment though McAlorum, experienced in the game, will also have been aware that Herron would have greatly improved his team when free of suspension.

McAlorum also said: “If we could turn back time people would make different choices and I think if you asked John himself, he would say that.”

You’d like to think so.