Belfast Obel Tower party felt like a slap in the face to coronavirus frontline health staff... but was it that different to a middle-aged barbecue?
If young partygoers are happy to risk other people's health, then they are going to have to risk their own when they're asked to go back to work, writes Eilis O'Hanlon
Eilis O'Hanlon
On Sunday morning, I had to drive someone in the family to Lisburn for emergency dental treatment. The dentists were swathed head to foot in protective scrubs, face visors, goggles and gloves to protect themselves and their patients from the coronavirus, but worked methodically and cheerfully to provide the best treatment in extraordinary times.