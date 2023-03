Murders of 13 British officers earlier on same day largely forgotten

Ceremony: GAA members and supporters will remember the 14 people who were killed on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park

According to the GAA website, the organisation’s president John Horan has called on GAA members and supporters and the general public to light a candle at dusk this Saturday ‘in memory of the 14 people who were killed on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park in 1920 by British Forces’.