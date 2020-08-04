Bloody Sunday left John Hume devastated as his hometown made headlines worldwide
The dedicated young teacher and rights activist could not have foreseen how the Troubles would change life irrevocably, writes Kathy Donaghy
Kathy Donaghy
There is a photograph of John Hume taken in Derry in 1969. He's standing in the middle of a street on his own with his hands raised in supplication as six policemen carrying riot shields walk towards him. His expression is calm despite the obvious tension as he implores them to stop.