‘Boris border’ latest example of bullying and betrayal … unionists should not be surprised

NI Protocol the latest episode in a century of mutual mistrust

Three weeks ago, Edwin Poots, now the leader of the DUP, said, “Our relationships between north and south have never been as bad.” I have been fortunate enough, wherever I have lived, to have had good neighbours. Most people will have had a similar experience, although there are some unfortunate people who experience what a Channel 5 television series dubbed The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door.