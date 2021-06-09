‘Boris border’ latest example of bullying and betrayal … unionists should not be surprised

NI Protocol the latest episode in a century of mutual mistrust

Difficulties: relations between Northern Ireland and the south have not always been smooth, as epitomised by Michael Collins

Nelson McCausland

Three weeks ago, Edwin Poots, now the leader of the DUP, said, “Our relationships between north and south have never been as bad.” I have been fortunate enough, wherever I have lived, to have had good neighbours. Most people will have had a similar experience, although there are some unfortunate people who experience what a Channel 5 television series dubbed The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door.