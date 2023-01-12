Boris Johnson ‘doing a Bobby Ewing’ would be an utter nightmare for everyone (except panicking Tories)
... and a contrived row over Northern Ireland’s future could be the key to it happening
John Laverty
It’s one of the most memorable scenes in television history. May 16, 1986: Pamela Ewing, having woken up to the sound of running water, opens the en suite shower door to be confronted by beaming husband Bobby, happily lathering himself with a bar of Irish Spring Ulster Fragrance (yes, really) soap.