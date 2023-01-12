Boris Johnson ‘doing a Bobby Ewing’ would be an utter nightmare for everyone (except panicking Tories)

... and a contrived row over Northern Ireland’s future could be the key to it happening

Bobby Ewing came back from the dead in Dallas, and many Tory diehards are hoping Boris Johnson (inset) can do something similar and end their nightmare

It’s one of the most memorable scenes in television history. May 16, 1986: Pamela Ewing, having woken up to the sound of running water, opens the en suite shower door to be confronted by beaming husband Bobby, happily lathering himself with a bar of Irish Spring Ulster Fragrance (yes, really) soap.