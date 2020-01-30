Brexit is an historic moment, but will we notice any difference?

The UK's exit from the EU is an historic moment, but will we really notice any difference, asks Eilis O'Hanlon

This date in the calendar could forever be known as B-Day, if that word didn't have unfortunate connotations. Whatever it ends up being called by future generations, January 31st will go down as an historic shift.

Unless something happens between now and 11pm - and let's not forget the giddy rumours that Remainers are even now secretly squirrelled away somewhere, preparing a last-minute legal challenge -Britain will be out of the EU by the time everyone goes to bed tonight.

It's strange then that it doesn't feel more momentous. There has been so much talk about Brexit in the last three years, along with dramatic elections and missed deadlines, that the thought of actually leaving the EU has become almost commonplace, its real radical significance diluted by familiarity.

It's the biggest constitutional change in nearly 50 years. Whatever happens next, Britain will never be the same.

It just hasn't sunk in yet.

As of 11pm tonight, we'll be in a kind of limbo. Everything will have changed, but nothing will have changed. The withdrawal agreement has created a buffer zone between two states of being, in which those minded to predict that Brexit will bring about the end of the world as we know it can simply defer the date on which catastrophe will finally strike. And if the walls don't come crashing down at the end of this year either, no worries. Just move the prophesied day of reckoning further down the line.

Whatever happened to rational optimism?

Diehard Remainers may wake on Saturday morning with sadness at no longer being at the heart of European policy making - though its always been debatable how much influence our MEPs had in Brussels anyway - but the main emotion on both sides in Northern Ireland will surely be one of relief.

The risk that trouble might have broken out here if a last-minute deal hadn't been done in the autumn was always cynically exaggerated for political advantage, but avoiding the return of even a slightly harder border is no small matter.

Chances are that the dire cries of betrayal from loyalist rabble-rousers because of some short-term, minor regulatory divergence from the rest of the UK are equally overblown.

If a free trade deal can be done by the end of the year, there will be no need for checks anywhere and, since the EU claims only to have Northern Ireland's interests at heart, there's no reason for them not to sign up to one, right?

Admittedly, it does seem unlikely that such a deal can be done by the end of the year, unless Britain agrees to everything the EU demands, and Boris Johnson is hardly likely to make that mistake after his thumping election victory. But a December deadline is what the EU agreed to in the withdrawal agreement, so it seems churlish of them to suddenly declare it's not possible.

The wrangling has already started. Phil Hogan, Ireland's EU chief trade negotiator, says the time is nearing when Britain will have to think about extending the end of year deadline.

Surely they're not starting all that nonsense again?

It wouldn't be a surprise if they did. Hogan is Fine Gael to his core, and his party leader, Leo Varadkar, decided from the start that Brit-bashing during talks would be to Ireland's advantage.

For the Taoiseach himself, prospects don't look so rosy. Homelessness and a crumbling health service are proving his downfall as next weekend's Irish election fast approaches. Unless the opinion polls are spectacularly wrong, Varadkar will soon be gone, and he'll be taking his belligerent Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, with him.

The next Taoiseach looks set to be Fianna Fail's Micheal Martin, who's taken a much more measured stance on Brexit throughout, not from any great love for euroscepticism, but because he put relations with Unionists before tribal drum-beating. That alone should mark a fresh approach.

Of course, that depends on who he brings in as coalition partners. Martin has ruled out Sinn Fein, and whilst the promises of politicians have always been a debased currency, there's no reason not to believe he's a man of his word in this regard. Any involvement of Sinn Fein would certainly be disastrous for a smooth Brexit, because their instinct is invariably to put ancient enmity before the Republic's economic self-interest and Northern Ireland's need for stability.

The Executive remains untested. Power-sharing doesn't need another Brexit crisis to poison the well of goodwill.

The best thing that can happen now is absolutely nothing, and, in a way, that's what the country's low-key exit from the EU later this evening appears to offer. Things will continue as before for the foreseeable future, allowing Brexiteers and Remainers alike to come to terms with being out. Neither side really knows how they'll feel about that until it's real.

Those opposed to Brexit are convinced that the prospect of being an independent, free trading nation again is an illusion, bringing with it more pain than gain. Perhaps they're right. Perhaps nothing will change at all.

But being outside the EU is, in itself, bound to alter the country's sense of itself, whether that's in Birmingham, Ballymena or Brigadoon.

Brexit could be a spur to a whole new political energisation, or it could be a damp squib. After squabbling about it for years, now we're going to find out who's right, though not for a while. The transition period will act as a psychological, as well as economic, space for adjustment.

Unionists especially need this breathing space, where nothing particularly dramatic happens, in order to settle on the next step. There has been much excitable talk in recent years about pro-EU unionists losing their enthusiasm for the Union. Much of it was wishful thinking from nationalists. In the short-term, Brexit is more likely to cement unionists' attachment to the UK, and, if everything works out, they'd have no reason to upset the apple cart by implausibly embracing Irish unity. And why wouldn't everyone want Brexit to be a success?

Sadly, the worst part of today is not the giddy triumphalism or hysterical tears from competing camps. It's the way many of those who want to stay in the EU are using it to salivate over the economic catastrophe they're certain is coming.

Why not just hope things go well? Is getting back in the EU really so important that they'd wish ruination on their own country in the meantime?

It seems it is, confirming again that Brexit was, on both sides, less about differing visions of the EU and more about rival identities. That's something we know all about in Northern Ireland. It's rarely a pretty sight.