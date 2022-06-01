Chancellor’s support measures will only push bills even higher

By incentivising fossil fuels, Sunak hurts the public and the planet

Last week, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a windfall tax on energy firms to fund a £15bn support package for the cost-of-living crisis. This announcement was greatly anticipated and needed.

Almost two-thirds (63%) of the population supported the idea of a one-off levy on fossil fuel giants, which have amassed an estimated £11.6bn in extra profit since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The UK has been hit the hardest by inflation of all G7 countries. With the country experiencing the highest inflation for 40 years, people are worried about both petrol prices and the cost of the weekly shop. Grocery prices have risen at their fastest rate since 2009, now 7% more expensive than they were this time last year.

The Chancellor’s decision to impose a 25% levy on energy giants will help to address this crisis. The levy will take £5bn away from companies’ £11.6bn windfall, and this £5bn will be used to finance one-off grants to eight million of the poorest households.

While people are relieved to see the Government intervene, Mr Sunak’s measures have received substantial criticism and elicited mixed responses.

Both the public and politicians have been calling for a windfall tax since the end of last year, and Mr Sunak has been criticised for the delay in support. This is one of the reasons that his announcement was described by many as too little, too late. Some economists have also called the package “respite rather than a cure”, predominantly because it provides temporary relief.

The fact that the Chancellor unequivocally set out these measures as temporary is thought to have intensified uncertainty among low-income households. In the House of Commons last week, Mr Sunak explained that the levy would be phased out “when oil and gas prices return to historically more normal levels”. But some say this is little more than a sticking plaster.

The sticking plaster analogy was also used by Ami McCarthy, a Greenpeace campaigner. She argues that the Chancellor’s levy does not go far enough, and that it is a missed opportunity to tackle the climate crisis.

Rather than using the energy crisis as an opportunity to accelerate towards a more sustainable future, the levy introduced by Mr Sunak encourages fossil fuel firms into more production.

His announcement means that companies investing in new fossil fuel production will receive a tax break worth 90% of the windfall tax. This, in turn, would guarantee a saving of 91p for every £1 invested in new fossil fuel production. Put simply, the more investment they make, the less they pay.

Encouraging fossil fuel companies into more production provoked outrage among environmentalists, and has been described by Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, as “plainly wrong”. This is because fossil fuel companies not only profit from the climate crisis, but now also profit from Russia’s war against Ukraine.

This question of responsibility and complicity has been raised since the outbreak of the war. Putin’s army is largely funded by the sales of oil and gas, leading Ukraine to describe countries and companies trading in Russian oil and gas as “complicit in war crimes”.

Beyond ethics, encouraging fossil fuel production makes zero sense to economists and environmentalists. The industry operates on long lead times: it takes projects nearly 30 years to produce energy due to long periods of exploration, extraction and drilling. Yet, we already know that we cannot invest in new oil and gas fields if we are to keep the global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees. Mr Sunak’s announcement therefore goes directly against commitments pledged at Cop26.

From a climate perspective, incentivising the fossil fuel industry is a death sentence for the planet and the people on it. From an economic perspective, ramping up oil and gas production neither saves money nor creates jobs. Renewable energy is by far the cheapest form of energy available, and it is also the cheapest to produce. In fact, investment in renewable energy would help to create 138,000 new jobs and inject £9.8bn into the UK economy.

Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have exposed the security, economic and environmental imperative to move away from oil and gas. Yet, by providing tax relief for companies to invest in fossil fuels, Mr Sunak’s policies fail to provide energy security, and will only push bills even higher. He should have directed funds into green infrastructure.

The Chancellor’s support package is a step in the right direction. However, a fundamental problem lies in the way that these measures are being implemented. Despite the Chancellor’s claim that it is possible to tax extraordinary profits fairly, and incentivise investment, there is nothing fair about new fossil fuel dependencies on an already burning planet.

Contrary to Mr Sunak’s argument, this only adds fuel to the fire.