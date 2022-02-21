Children’s parties have come a long way from ice cream floats and a VHS

“Oh cool, you’re having a birthday party,” said a colleague. “What theme are you going with?”

ExsqwUEEZE me? A what now? A theme? It’s my daughter’s third birthday party, not the Met Gala. And yet, a quick rummage online demonstrated that many of my fellow mums who gave birth in 2019 were indeed going in for this themed party lark… Peppa Pig. Carnival. Mermaids. Paw Patrol. Suddenly, the birthday parties of my own childhood, which featured not much more than some ice cream chucked into some Fanta and a pirate VHS from Mick’s Video Van, seemed very far away indeed.

If I was striving for any theme that weekend, it was minimalism. ‘Get out of this in one piece’ chic.

Owing to recent global events that we won’t mention, I hadn’t had a birthday party for my daughter before, and hadn’t been to any other toddler birthday parties, so I was at a loss where to begin. I soon realised that these kids’ birthday celebrations could get out of control fairly quickly if you didn’t know what you were doing.

I’d heard of parents inviting their child’s entire class to birthday parties, which, in our case, would have meant around 15 toddlers, and their grown-ups. Like Christmas Eve boxes and bouncy castles at communions, what was once the preserve of the very wealthy has now become ‘the norm’ among parents. No one wants to be the killjoy that stops the train, and so these overblown celebrations become standard, and continue, at fairly significant expense.

Knowing that this sort of birthday-related pressure could well be coming down the track in years to come, I decided to keep things simple and pared back.

I started off by inviting a tiny cluster of our grown-up friends who also have children to our house. We put the call out to five families; four could make it. Yikes. I was already in over my head.

“Should we offer healthy snacks, or will the grown-ups kill us if we bust out the Coke and sherbets?” I asked my husband. He looked at me as though putting oat cakes and raisins on a party table was some kind of hate crime. Fairy buns and Tayto it would be.

Themes aside, I was also informed by more seasoned parents that we should at least arrange activities, an Insta-worthy cake and goodie bags. “What’s supposed to be in a goodie bag?” I asked, suddenly worried about coming off as stingy to a bunch of three-year-olds. I googled what should be in a standard party bag, and it was quite the rude awakening. Sunglasses. An umbrella. A voucher for a local ice cream parlour. A storybook. A sport water bottle. There were actual Oscar winners in gifting suites who didn’t have it this good.

Cometh the day, I caved and entered panic mode. An hour before the party started, I got irretrievably sucked into the idea that we had to pull out all the stops, and raced around finding oversized balloons and novelty straws. By the time the first child walked in to find that the theme was ‘well, it’s just our house, really, but with some balloons’, I was ready for bed.

After a steady stream of little ones and presents and candles and sugar, the crash was inevitable. By the time our fourth family was on the doorstep, our daughter was experiencing pure sensory overload. Angry, tired tears were shed down the corridor, in our bedroom. “There are too many people in the house,” our daughter wailed. As a Covid baby, she’d not seen the house full of people like this, ever. “But they’re here to celebrate your birthday because they’re your friends,” I told her.

Eventually, our kid perked up and got with the programme, and even started to enjoy the attention. I’d forgotten how much work was involved in hosting a party, and kids are more exacting than they look. Little ones constantly wanted orange squash refills, or cried when their goodie bag went missing, or got angry when someone else had a pink balloon when they had a yellow one, or wanted to know where the other toilet was. If you’ve never experienced eight children coming up together on a major sugar rush, well, you may consider yourself blessed. The shrieks were at a specific pitch I’d never heard before. Probably something to do with hyperglycaemia. By the time we waved everyone off, our daughter was still very much up to ninety, and there she would stay, long past bedtime, along with what was left of my nerves.

It’s only later that I realised that the parents who outsource these party celebrations to a neutral space like a hotel or soft-play area… well, they’re actually onto something, aren’t they? In any case, if you’re gearing up for your first children’s party at home, learn from my mistakes. Keep a mop handy. Keep dozens of paper cups free. Lock the room with the free-standing mirror in it. Put a film on for some brief respite. We’ve come so very far from the simple niceness of ice cream floats, but hey, a film always worked for us.