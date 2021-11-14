| 12.8°C Belfast

Close

Premium

Sam McBride

Boris Johnson’s bungling routine has his rivals all at sea in Brexit battle

Sam McBride

Boris Johnson's behaviour has significantly altered the narrative. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Expand

Close

Boris Johnson's behaviour has significantly altered the narrative. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Boris Johnson's behaviour has significantly altered the narrative. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

PA

Boris Johnson's behaviour has significantly altered the narrative. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA

For months, speculation has abounded as to whether Boris Johnson will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol — the EU-UK agreement which creates the Irish Sea border. As it seems increasingly likely over recent days that Article 16 will be activated, the speculation has become feverish.

However, that focus is largely mistaken. Both opponents of the protocol and its defenders are mostly making the same mistake — and perhaps a mistake which Mr Johnson wants them to make.

Much of this confusion goes back to January, when the first stages of the Irish Sea border came into operation and many Northern Ireland unionists belatedly realised the significance of what had happened.

Top Videos

Privacy