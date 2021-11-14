For months, speculation has abounded as to whether Boris Johnson will trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol — the EU-UK agreement which creates the Irish Sea border. As it seems increasingly likely over recent days that Article 16 will be activated, the speculation has become feverish.

However, that focus is largely mistaken. Both opponents of the protocol and its defenders are mostly making the same mistake — and perhaps a mistake which Mr Johnson wants them to make.

Much of this confusion goes back to January, when the first stages of the Irish Sea border came into operation and many Northern Ireland unionists belatedly realised the significance of what had happened.

Unionist politicians quickly latched on to Article 16 as their key demand, and it came to be seen as a means of essentially binning the protocol. But, as with most of this saga, the truth is more complicated.

Article 16 does not in itself sweep away the Irish Sea border. Rather, it allows for proportionate changes to deal with specific problems, saying that “if the application of this protocol leads to serious economic, societal or environmental difficulties that are liable to persist, or to diversion of trade, the union or the United Kingdom may unilaterally take appropriate safeguard measures”.

Those measures must be “restricted with regard to their scope and duration to what is strictly necessary in order to remedy the situation”.

Crucially, if this article is deployed then the other side “may take such proportionate rebalancing measures as are strictly necessary to remedy the imbalance” — retaliation, in other words.

Therefore, the most significant question is not whether Article 16 is deployed, but how it is deployed. Mr Johnson and his Brexit Minister David Frost have for months been openly goading the EU and building the hopes of unionists.

The British government’s July command paper setting out its objections to how the protocol is working demanded radical changes.

It also said the conditions for triggering Article 16 had already been met — a straightforward statement of fact because for reasons which even some EU figures struggle to explain, the protocol itself set an astonishingly low bar for this mechanism.

Clearly there has been “diversion of trade” which is “likely to persist”. The fact this was an inevitable consequence of the protocol appears to allude to how shallowly the consequences of this complex document were considered by both sides before it was agreed.

Although Mr Johnson often looks bungling, and sometimes is bungling, he can also be calculating. Whether by accident or design, his behaviour has significantly altered the narrative.

Even the EU now appears to accept that triggering Article 16 will happen and will not in itself represent a major crisis — rather, they see a major crisis developing if the changes to the protocol are too substantial.

That already represents a mini-victory for Mr Johnson. It means that, should he wish to do so, he could beat his chest, say provocative things about the EU and triumphantly trigger Article 16 in defiance of Brussels, Washington and Dublin, but in fact make only modest alterations to the arrangements, leaving much of the Irish Sea border intact.

However, as he has already found, it can be dangerous to create an expectation which is then unfulfilled.

Having promised to “Get Brexit Done” and vowed never to accept a border between GB and NI, this year his contradictions have caught up with him. Brexit is not done, that border does exist, and it is pushing business away from the UK and towards the EU.

July’s command paper was effectively a repudiation of the core of the protocol — the idea that Northern Ireland can be governed by EU laws and that this will require bureaucratic and physical checks on goods moving across the Irish Sea.

Having intellectually accepted the arguments from many unionists and some businesses about the long-term unworkability of the protocol, it would be dangerous for Mr Johnson to pull a confidence trick on people he has already betrayed once.

Adam Marshall, who was director general of the British Chambers of Commerce during the Brexit talks, said earlier this year: “The Johnson Withdrawal Agreement was like an onion: The more you cut, the more you cry — particularly in terms of the implications for GB-NI trade and for business in Northern Ireland.”

Talking to the think tank UK In a Changing Europe, he added: “I would have expected some deeper understanding and preparation prior to entering into that sort of arrangement.”

With a prime minister as duplicitous and unreliable as Mr Johnson, it is impossible to be sure what he will do until he acts. And even then one cannot really be sure, as the EU is now realising.

Unionists are nervous about what Mr Johnson is planning — not just because they distrust him, but because it is now clear the protocol is monumentally significant.

There are unquestionably those who are making money from the protocol, most obviously the firms on both sides of the border who are picking up contracts from businesses who either cannot face the bureaucracy of buying from GB or who find that under EU law the products they need are banned from crossing the Irish Sea.

However, unionism and nationalism have never been driven by purely mercantile considerations. While both sides would argue that their ideology makes economic sense, no one expects Gerry Adams or David Trimble to change their stance on the Union based on the argument they would be wealthier.

We are also only in the foothills of how the protocol will reshape Northern Ireland. Much of it has still not been implemented, and even the parts which do apply are only beginning to be understood.

In essence, the protocol means that Northern Ireland is no longer governed entirely either by Westminster or Stormont, or by any body to which the Northern Irish public elect representatives.

That was demonstrated last month when the UK Chancellor used his budget to announce major reform of alcohol taxes, but the following day it emerged that may not apply to Northern Ireland because it conflicts with EU law.

The very nature of what it means to say — as the Good Friday Agreement does — that Northern Ireland remains British, has profoundly altered.

Over time, and in a thousand complicated technical tweaks to legislation, that is going to gradually make Northern Ireland more and more distinct from Britain.

At one time the DUP appeared not to understand that and talked up the possibilities of the protocol. But now it does understand, and it has the greatest reason for nervousness.

Ever since it achieved the Brexit for which it campaigned, the DUP’s problem has always been that to return with something which simply mitigates the problems of leaving the EU is not enough; it needs to be able to say Brexit strengthened the Union and delivered prosperity.

Even the DUP spin doctors now baulk at attempting such propaganda.