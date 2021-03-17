Alf McCreary: Patrick, a saint for our time

Our patron saint's core Christian message is as relevant today as ever, writes Alf McCreary

St Patrick's Day today is a pale shadow of previous celebrations to honour our patron saint. Due to the pandemic, there will be no colourful street parades, no traditional church services, including the usual annual inter-church pilgrimage from Saul to Down Cathedral, though many services will be streamed. There will be no sporting events, like the Schools' Cup rugby, or the MacRory Cup GAA finals, and very little to resemble a normal St Patrick's Day.