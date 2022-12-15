Help is out there for anyone worried about their safety and that of their children

While female on male murder does happen, it is rare. Pic posed

The violent murder of a young child by his own mother has caused police to make an appeal to male victims of domestic abuse.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her surviving children, is said to have shown little or no remorse for her crimes.

She killed one child and attempted to murder the other who survived but suffered life-changing injuries.

She stabbed the two children and then messaged her partner taunting him about the crimes.

At first she claimed diminished responsibility, with experts at the secure mental health facility she was initially held giving evidence that she probed other patients for symptoms.

Read more Male victims of domestic abuse urged to reach out for help by charity

It was obvious that the jury did not believe her defence and after subjecting the children’s father to 10 days of harrowing evidence she changed her plea,

This all paints a picture of a calculated and controlling woman who, faced with the loss of power and nearing the end of a failing relationship, decided to hurt her partner in the most heinous way possible – by killing his children.

Society sees mothers as the givers of life, nurturers who will do anything to protect their children. And that is why this case is all the more shocking.

While extremely rare, the case horrified professionals and left jurors in tears as they watched footage of the two little boys, happy and playing, the day before their murder.

Evidence showed a history of unreported domestic abuse and controlling behaviour by the women from both an ex-partner and her older children.

The PSNI recently launched its strategy to deal with violence against women and girls. The majority of domestic murders are male on female and this requires adequate resources.

While female on male murder does happen, it is rare.

In a recent case in Derry, Shauna Pyper stabbed her partner Darren McNally — an attack that cost him his life. Evidence was heard that she was the victim of domestic abuse, and as a result of evidence presented to the court, the jury found her guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.

However, this latest case was even more horrific as the perpetrator decided the most harmful violence she could inflict on her partner was to take his children from him.

She will spend at least the next 20 years in prison and it will be for the parole commissioners to decide when she will be released.

The Men’s Advisory Project, which works with male victims of domestic violence, has appealed for men to not suffer in silence.

In a patriarchal society such as Northern Ireland it is difficult for men to admit to being victims of domestic abuse.

Following Tuesday’s sentencing, police have appealed for victims to come forward and ask for help.

MAP have also made an appeal to those who are trapped in abusive relationships.

There is help out there, and those worried for their safety or for that of their children will hopefully hear the words of professionals following this tragedy and seek assistance.