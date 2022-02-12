Locking up people who have yet to be convicted should only ever be a last resort

The outrageously slow manner in which Northern Ireland’s courts are operating is well known to anyone who has reason to observe the cumbersome nature of our justice system.

Cases are trapped in a state of limbo, with dates for hearings constantly put back for reasons that would not be tolerated in any other jurisdiction and should not be tolerated here.

The cost of this to the public purse as a result is huge at a time when services are facing budget constraints.

Less easy to calculate is the cost in human terms with the additional trauma to victims awaiting justice.

Figures showing that Northern Ireland has the highest rate of remand prisoners are directly linked to this ongoing failure to have criminal cases heard in a timely fashion.

Remand prisoners are innocent until proven guilty.

Keeping people in jail for lengthy periods while awaiting trial should only be done if the defendant is considered a risk to the public.

There are times when remanding a defendant is understandable, but they form only a handful of cases.

And so the overall figure of 38% of Northern Ireland’s prison population being on remand is exceptionally high.

It is 22% higher than England and Wales where the criminal justice system works at a much faster rate.

In the Republic only 21% of prisoners in the system are awaiting trial.

It means that 608 of the 1,600 inmates currently in prison in Northern Ireland are on remand — a staggering figure.

But the real scandal is the number of female prisons who are jailed while awaiting trial — 58.3% of the 72 women in the system are on remand. A minority of female prisoners are in jail for violent offences.

Instead many are vulnerable, abuse victims, people with addiction problems and many have grown up in the care system.

Lack of suitable mental health care and supervised accommodation for bail are often factors in their incarceration.

That more than half of the female prison population is on remand awaiting trial should be dealt with as a matter of urgency. It is a drain on the public purse and it does nothing for the image of Northern Ireland as a seemingly caring society.

Those found guilty of crimes should expect a sentence that reflects the seriousness of the offence.

But locking people behind bars who have yet to be convicted of any offence should only ever be a last resort.

If these figures show one thing, it is that the current system is not fit for purpose.