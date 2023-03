'The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) decision came after the collapse of the case against two former paratroopers charged with the murder of Official IRA man Joe McCann earlier this year.' Stock image

The collapse of the case against Soldier F, charged over Bloody Sunday, and Solider B, charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Daniel Hegarty in 1972, while devastating for the families, was not a huge surprise given the direction the Government clearly wants to take with Troubles legacy.