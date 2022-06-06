The Union’s biggest cheerleaders do the least to sell its benefits… who wants a future that involves sectarianism shown in Michaela McAreavey song?

Even for a place used to hatred, repugnant video was a new low

In 2011, I travelled to Mauritius to cover a murder. Foreign travel is not as common as it once was in journalism. The fact that such a large press pack travelled to the Indian Ocean island to cover the murder of Michaela McAreavey was a sign of just what an unusual and devastating event it was, a human tragedy on a level that was incomprehensible to many. Of the thousands of stories I’ve covered over the years, it is one that will stick with me for ever.