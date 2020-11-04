Another scandal for Sinn Fein, and this one can't just be 'disappeared'

Covid payments row more proof that O'Neill is not up to the job

It is now beyond any dispute that Sinn Fein only repaid its £30,000 coronavirus grants on Monday of last week after being hugely embarrassed into doing so by the Nolan Show. Nolan revealed the fact that Sinn Fein held onto what is public money for seven months whilst it had no entitlement to it. The question to be asked is: would the party ever have returned the money if the BBC hadn't caught it red-handed?