As long as the Army Council exists, Sinn Fein can never hope to be a normal political party

Michelle O'Neill should stand aside as Deputy First Minister, but who would replace her, asks Alban Maginness

Row: Michelle O’Neill at the Storey funeral

Alban Maginness

When Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt breached the Covid-19 regulations he immediately admitted his offence and swiftly resigned his chairmanship of the Executive oversight committee in the Assembly. At the time Michelle O'Neill declared that: "We're in difficult times, but none of us are exempt from these regulations."