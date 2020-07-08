As long as the Army Council exists, Sinn Fein can never hope to be a normal political party
Michelle O'Neill should stand aside as Deputy First Minister, but who would replace her, asks Alban Maginness
Alban Maginness
When Ulster Unionist MLA Mike Nesbitt breached the Covid-19 regulations he immediately admitted his offence and swiftly resigned his chairmanship of the Executive oversight committee in the Assembly. At the time Michelle O'Neill declared that: "We're in difficult times, but none of us are exempt from these regulations."