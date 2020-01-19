Baraclough as Northern Ireland boss makes sense

If Ian Baraclough is promoted from his position as Northern Ireland under-21 coach to take over from Michael O'Neill as the senior manager, then it would make sense.

Obviously Northern Ireland fans would prefer a homegrown manager with Stephen Robinson and Jim Magilton mentioned and I believe they should definitely be considered too.

But if the Irish FA does go with Baraclough, I feel he is a decent coach.

Michael brought him on board for some of our previous games and his sessions were enjoyed by the players and we all felt they were beneficial.

Continuity I believe is so important for the Irish FA.

There will be a period of transition as we don't know how long the likes of Steven Davis, Jonny Evans and Craig Cathcart will play on for.

Over the next few years, it will be important to integrate young players, such as Alfie McCalmont and Ethan Galbraith, into the squad and what better person than the under-21 coach who knows everything about the players.

The young guys will also already have a relationship with Baraclough, making it an easier transition.

Baraclough leading the race to replace O'Neill is maybe a surprise, but it certainly makes sense.