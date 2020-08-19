Boris Johnson may have survived Covid, but his star will wane further if he can't recover his old swagger
Unlike his hero Winston Churchill, Johnson has failed to rise to greatest peacetime challenge, says Alban Maginness
Alban Maginness
Boris Johnson has had an undistinguished first year as Prime Minister. Johnson's other hero, alongside the great wartime leader Sir Winston Churchill, is the outstanding Athenian statesman Pericles. Pericles was famous for defending Athenian democracy, so much so that his critics called him a populist.