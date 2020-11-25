Boris Johnson will pay a high price for standing by bullying Priti Patel
Tory backbenchers poised to rebel against Johnson in New Year
Alban Maginness
The decision by Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, not to sack the Home Secretary, Priti Patel, over a damning report by Sir Alex Allan, an independent advisor on ministerial standards, about her bullying behaviour towards her department's civil servants, is an outrageous surrender of prime ministerial responsibility for good governance. He will live to regret his misguided decision.