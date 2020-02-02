Boxing chiefs need to be as tough on drug cheats as Ivan the terrible

Ukraine's Ivan Redkach brought the sport into disrepute last weekend when he bit Danny Garcia in the neck in the eighth round of their welterweight fight in Brooklyn and it is good to see the New York State Athletic Commission take such a tough stance.

Mike Tyson was banned for 15 months back in 1997 when he ripped off a part of Evander Holyfield's ear and the New York Commission have suspended Redkach for a year, taken away his purse of $300,000 as well as fining the maximum of $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Now it could be said they are making an example of someone who is not a major star and that may not have been the case if it was somebody who was a bigger name in the sport who had committed the same offence, because taking the man's total purse is tough. Hopefully that is not the case and they continue to lay down the law and not just with this kind of issue but also when it comes to drug cheats. They act in a premeditated fashion, whereas Redkach - while in no way condoning him - acted out of sheer frustration.

It's a crazy situation in our sport that drug cheats can be given less than a year's ban for failing a test and then be back boxing in big fights. Take Jarrell Miller, for example. He was found to have three banned substances in his system and was therefore prevented from boxing Anthony Joshua but only received a six-month ban by the World Boxing Association. Now he is back in training and will probably end up fighting for a version of the world heavyweight title at some point. That can't be right.

Maybe if Miller had been licensed with the New York State he might have received a longer ban, who knows. I do know that New York has some very stringent rules and I experienced that when I fought Leo Santa Cruz for the first time.

I had just beaten Santa Cruz and was in the dressing room eager to celebrate and the doping control panel were having an argument with the New York State Commission over who should have the chance to test me first. That was a bizarre experience.

They are also very strict when it comes to fluids being brought into the arena, so the Commission provide the water for you. I can see why they take these measures because they want everything to be right and maybe other state commissions could learn from them. Moving on, I hope New York have set the benchmark for dealing with anyone who brings the sport into disrepute and when it comes to drug cheats they need hit five times harder than Redkach. There's too much of a sense of the sport's drug problem being swept under the carpet.

You hear lots of rumours about certain fighters but I can honestly say that I don't know anyone who is using a banned substance and if anyone offered me any I would refuse and squeal the house down because boxing needs to clean up its act and we all have a part to play.