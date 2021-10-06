Brexit NI Protocol blunder damages unionists’ faith in DUP

Sharing power with Sinn Fein also seen as electoral liability

Last Thursday night, September 30, the Democratic Unionist Party apprehensively celebrated their 50th birthday. They did so without Arlene Foster, their former leader, who declined an invitation to the birthday bash at the plush Crown Plaza Hotel in Belfast. She has cut her links with the party in the aftermath of being ousted as party leader. Gone are the days of meetings in draughty Orange halls.