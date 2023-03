PSNI must be numerically reflective of the community at large

Memorial: Survivor Mark Sykes being taken into police custody at the memorial for the victims of the Ormeau Road gun attack

Why is it that Michelle O'Neill has created a crisis out of a ham-fisted, insensitive police action on the Ormeau Road, at the conclusion of the annual commemoration of the murders of five innocent Catholic men at Sean Graham's bookie's shop?