Cooking up a treat for fussy eaters in my family has been a challenge too far

Over the last few months, like a lot of mums and dads, I have had to spend more hours in the kitchen than I care to count. During lockdown and over the summer months I know lots of people who used their enforced time at home to expand their culinary capabilities and then post the evidence for all to see on social media. There were perfect sourdough loaves, impressively decorated cakes and buns, and I have watched on repeat the video of one friend who managed to perfect making a big scotch egg, so that when she cut into it, lovely golden, glossy egg yolk poured out. Yum!