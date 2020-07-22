Could Covid-19 put an end to latest plans by Israel to annex a large part of the West Bank?
The pandemic is not just a health crisis, but is also affecting global politics, including in the Middle East and in the USA, says Alban Maginness
Alban Maginness
The vagaries of politics are always legion, but the coronavirus crisis has created a multitude of political consequences throughout the world. In Stormont, apart from the row over Bobby Storey's funeral, it has had a unifying, almost benign, impact on the conduct of government here.