Darts chiefs get a 180 for effort in bringing live action back but Home Tour proves sport without fans isn't very good

You what? Northern Ireland darts star Daryl Gurney had a novel reason for not competing in the new Home Tour

If you were out at the weekend (lol!) you'll have missed the return of live professional sport to our screens.

I'm talking about the Professional Darts Corporation's laudable staging of an online tournament featuring many of the world's leading players competing against each other while cooped up in their own homes.

It's buckshee too; just boot up the PDC website and voila; groups of four, round-robin style best-of-nine legs, with the winners progressing to the next round.

Moreover, you can not only see the stars do their stuff, literally behind closed doors, but have a nosey inside their homes while they're doing it.

Already I've seen the Home Tour nicknamed 'Threw The Keyhole' while some droll Radiohead fan at The Guardian rechristened it 'Oche Computer'.

Big thumbs-up then to the PDC for realising how fed up folk are with nostalgia and footballers juggling bog roll on Facebook, and attempting to produce a safe, entertaining and as-it-happens alternative.

Unfortunately, it's not very good.

It didn't help that, even before a tungsten arrow was thrown, former world champion Gary Anderson became the first sportsperson in history to withdraw from a tournament due to 'poor WiFi'.

Then our own Daryl Gurney pulled out, not through broadband issues per se but for a more practical, domestic reason.

As 'Superchin' explained: "My dartboard is on the back of my bedroom door. I stand in the hall at the top of the stairs and I have one foot in the bathroom and one in the hall, so if someone needs to go to the bathroom I can't throw..."

Dodgy signals have continued to blight the tournament; quite often you hear an inadvertently pixelated player's dart hit the board before you actually see it.

But it's the (understandably) poor production values that have seen this otherwise worthy experiment miss the bullseye.

There are no close-ups of stressed-out players' faces, no over-excited announcer yelling "one hundred and eighteeee!!" and of course no camera cutaways to legions of hammered darts fans wearing silly clothes and wailing the Chase The Sun theme tune between legs, so to speak.

It's also impossible to take things seriously when commentator Dan Dawson is caught enjoying a sneaky e-cigarette, or when you spot current world champion Peter Wright uncorking a bottle of wine. Pre-match...

But you have to give the organisers - led by the irrepressible Barry Hearn, who is recovering from a 'minor' heart attack - 180 for endeavour.

They reasoned that darts players could, like so many of us, 'work from home' during the enforced Covid-19 lockdown - after all, the basic equipment of board, oche and arrows doesn't change - and although it's a long way off being perfect, this tournament shows that, technically, it can be done.

What next, snooker? Can't see why not. As for outdoor sport, golf is bound to be first out of the blocks, albeit behind closed gates when restrictions ease.

But I'll not be watching.

Sport without fans is like a pencil without lead. Pointless.

Hunter bit your legs but he was also a brilliant player

Norman Hunter

I’m old enough to remember ‘Dirty Leeds’.

They were the best team of their era, and should have won more than two top-flight titles and a solitary FA Cup.

They were a cynical, nasty lot, though, and no one outside Elland Road liked them.

Indeed, my abiding memory of that Leeds team was their brutal, merciless showboating against an already well-beaten and humiliated Southampton in March 1972 (watch it, through your fingers, on YouTube).

The karma train would later catch up with The Peacocks courtesy of outrageous refereeing decisions that lost them titles and the 1975 European Cup final, and Sunderland keeper Jim Montgomery’s miracle double save that broke their hearts at Wembley in 1973.

But they were a wonderful side, peppered with brilliant players such as Billy Bremner, Johnny Giles, Allan Clarke, Eddie Gray... and the late Norman Hunter, who died last week after contracting Covid-19.

Fearsome centre-back Hunter was nicknamed ‘Bites Yer Legs’, ironically after arch Leeds critic and future boss Brian Clough, working as a TV pundit at the 1972 FA Cup final, spotted those words on a banner in the stands.

Norman didn’t mind but Clarke, speaking after the 76-year-old ex-England star passed away, thought the nickname did his former team-mate a disservice: “It made people forget he was a world-class footballer, and that’s what he should be remembered for.”

That, and being a gentleman. Norman’s the only member of that legendary Leeds team I’ve actually met, and he couldn’t have been nicer.

“I used to hate you,” I stammered to the Gateshead native across a dinner table, to which he replied: “Don’t worry about it, lad; I used to hate me as well.”