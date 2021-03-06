Dr John Morrison: 'I do hope I have some more time on Earth before I go to the hereafter'

Dr John Morrison (Morris) Brown is a retired Castlederg GP, who celebrated his 80th birthday recently by walking four miles every day for 20 days around the town to raise nearly £8,000 for local charities. He has three grown-up children and three grandchildren. His wife, Marguerite, died aged 57 after an illness.

Q. Can you tell us something about your upbringing?

A. I was born in Bessbrook on January 20, 1941 and my parents were Leonard and Sadie Brown. My older brother, Tom, is deceased and I have another brother, Robin, in Somerset and a sister, Leonora, in Vancouver. I attended Bessbrook Primary School until I was eight, then Newry Model School, where I passed the 11-plus. I completed my secondary education at Newry Grammar School.

Q. And your third-level education?

A. I won a county scholarship to go to Queen's University, Belfast to study medicine. After qualifying, I spent three years in Lurgan Hospital, working in various specialties before going on to general practice in Portadown. After two years, I moved to a practice in Castlederg and remained there for almost 20 years before leaving general practice in 1990 and becoming medical adviser with the Western Health and Social Services Board, until I retired in 2004.

In 1966, I married Marguerite Given, a nurse from Ardara in Co Donegal, and we had three children: Julie (51), who lives in Canterbury, Simon (48), who lives in London, and Suzanne (46), who lives and teaches in Londonderry. I have three grandchildren: Christopher (21), Julie's son, and Maddie (11) and Leo (8), Simon and Sandra's children.

Q. How and when did you come to faith?

A. I was brought up in a Christian home and accompanied my parents to the local Church of Ireland in Bessbrook regularly. I also attended Sunday School. My faith in God came from that.

Q. Is your faith only for Sundays?

A. It plays a big part in my life every day. My father lived by the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you" (Luke 6:31) and I have tried to follow his example. You could call this the result of my faith and I try to practice it every day.

Q. Have you ever had a crisis or a gnawing doubt about your faith?

A. Not a crisis of faith, but it has certainly been shaken at times when I wonder why He allows so much evil to happen in this world He created. It was also shaken when my dear wife, Marguerite, died at 57 after a very painful illness. But the strong faith she showed and my own faith helped me through those difficult days.

Q. Have you ever been angry with God and, if so, why?

A. No, but I have been disappointed with Him at times when He seemed not to answer my prayers the way I would like Him to do.

Q. Are you ever ashamed of your own Church, or denomination?

A. I have certainly never been ashamed of my own church in Castlederg and I put that down to the excellent clergy and leadership we have had over the 50 years I have been a member of Derg Church of Ireland parish.

Q. Are you afraid to die, or can you look beyond death?

A. I am not afraid to die and I thank God that I have had a good, healthy, long life so far and have achieved most of what I have wanted to do, including in my church as a parish reader, a choir member and a panel member for Safeguarding Trust. I do hope I might have some more time on Earth before I go to the hereafter.

Q. Are you afraid of hell?

A. Yes, but I hope I have pleased God enough not to be judged by Him for that.

Q. Do you believe in a resurrection?

A. Yes and I believe I will meet my loved ones who have gone before me in some way and everything will be peaceful and joyous.

Q. What about people of other denominations and faiths?

A. As the Bible teaches us that we should love one another, I respect the views of other denominations and other faiths, even if I don't agree with them.

Q. Would you be comfortable in stepping out from your own faith?

A. I have no problem with learning something from other people and discussing faith issues, as I feel secure enough in my own faith.

Q. Are the Churches here fulfilling their mission?

A. Some Churches are, especially those who show a relevance to modern society and caring outreach, but some are not. Perhaps we need to consider changes in the format of services to make them more attractive to modern society.

Q. Why are so many turning their backs on organised religion?

A. There are many complex reasons, the chief one being that religion is no longer relevant to the lives and experiences of many people.

Q. Has religion helped or hindered Northern Ireland?

A. While true faith and religion should have helped the different religions and denominations, we in Northern Ireland have led to sectarianism and this is a factor in the creation of barriers, resulting in suspicion and prejudice among people.

Q. What is your favourite film, book and music, and why?

A. The film is The Student Prince. I had a wonderful visit to Heidelberg, where it is set. My favourite song is from this film and it's I'll Walk with God, sung by Mario Lanza, although I love all Church choral music. While the books I turn to most often are my Bible and gardening books, one of my favourites is The Cruel Sea by Nicholas Monsarrat, which I received as a Sunday School present at 15.

Q. Where do you feel closest to God?

A. I know God is always near me, but I feel closest to him in any church and in my garden surrounded by His wonderful creation.

Q. What inscription would you like on your gravestone, if any?

A. He served well.

Q. Finally, have you any major regrets?

A. I don't have many regrets. I started to learn to play the piano when I was nine, but I really regret that I gave it up after only one year. While I love to sing, I would like to be able to accompany myself as well.