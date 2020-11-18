DUP and Sinn Fein need to grasp concept of a healing relationship

Parties must come together for the good of everyone in society

The almighty shambles by the Executive over whether or not to renew the Covid-19 public health restrictions have been a huge embarrassment for Stormont. Unhappily, it further diminishes the standing of politicians in our society. For the majority of MLAs outside the DUP/ SF duopoly, it is extremely unfair for them to be lumped together with the duopoly's collective dysfunctionality and incapacity to work together on such a vital issue as public health.