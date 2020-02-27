Enigmatic Healy has Linfield's rivals playing catch-up to stay in Premiership title race

You find me in good spirits, mainly red wine, after a much-deserved break in Paris last week, but sometimes in life a man can have too much culture.

Trips to iconic places such as Sacre-Coeur, the Arc de Triomphe, the Champs D'Elysses and the Louvre are all well and good but there is a lot to be said for munching a bag of Lays and desperately scouring the TV channels just in case the Linfield v Crusaders game is being shown.

It wasn't. But what I did find on one channel (I'll stop you right there, this isn't going where you think it is) was a programme called Questions Pour Un Champion which looked very familiar.

It was in a strange language - French, I am guessing - but to all intents and purposes it was Going For Gold, albeit without Henry Kelly and the haircuts certainly weren't as bad as I remember.

I first became an avid fan during my university days when you would get up, bright and breezy at lunchtime and then settle into the day with a Pot Noodle, a bit of Neighbours and then Going for Gold.

For those not of that vintage, the show brought seven people from all across Europe to answer general knowledge questions in English put to them by Henry, or Henri, as he would be on Questions Pour Un Champion.

'What has this all got to do with the race for the Danske Bank Premiership?' is the question you are probably quite rightly asking, but stick with me.

Henry's famous catchphrase on Going For Gold - which was directed to the chasing pack whenever Karl-Heinz from Kaiserslautern, Pierre from Paris or Bettina from Bruges had raced into a lead - was 'now you're playing catch-up' and that is certainly the case in the race for the title.

There are supporters at Linfield that I will never win over. I don't know why, I can't understand David Healy

There were many questions for a champion being lobbed at David Healy not too long ago, a man as enigmatic as a hugely underwhelming portrait of some woman I queued for hours to see in the Louvre.

Despite his success at Windsor Park, he remains the coffee sweet in the bag of Revels for many of the Blues' faithful.

Earlier in the season in this column, I wrote about disgruntled fans being careful what they wished for after social media was awash with criticism after their defeat by Queen's University in the Irish Cup.

At that stage they were second, with a game in hand, over Cliftonville and since then have picked up 19 points out of 24, with the only blips a defeat by Larne and a draw with Dungannon.

And never mind catching Karl-Heinz, Pierre or Bettina, David from Killyleagh is now seven points clear of nearest rivals, Coleraine, with Oran from Cowtown in hot pursuit in the race for gold, or silverware in this case.

I've heard some sections of the fans still questioning Healy from the stands too and it is an extraordinary state of affairs, so it was perhaps no surprise that, armed with a 4-0 humbling of Crusaders, he felt it was time to write a few wrongs.

It was perhaps telling that he exuberantly celebrated his side's fourth goal, punching the air and turning to applaud the crowd now, of course, behind him to a man, woman and child.

"There are supporters at Linfield that I will never win over. I don't know why, I can't understand," he said afterwards.

"I want to see the club thrive but there's probably a section of Linfield people who will probably never accept me as manager. That's football everyone has an opinion."

Two titles, possibly another one on the way, and every other domestic trophy already collected plus an epic run in Europe, means he has earned the right to be cut a bit of slack by his critics.

"Do I fear the sack? Absolutely not. Fear of failure, yes. If I got sacked tonight, I could walk away with my head held high and my chest puffed out and say I've won two league titles, an Irish Cup a Co Antrim Shield and a League Cup," he added.

So what of those playing catch-up? It wasn't just Crusaders who lost ground at the weekend, dropped points for Glentoran and Cliftonville mean they have it all to do now.

The Glens have really tough run-in, three games pre-split against teams around them, but that may be to their advantage.

Saturday's two-goal hero and penalty villain Navid Nasseri knows that the two games with the Blues will make or break their campaign.

"I'm actually thankful we still have Linfield twice, otherwise it would be game set and match," he said after Saturday's draw with Glenavon.

"It's all to play for still, everyone can pick up or drop points. Before this month, we had gone 15 or 16 games unbeaten so there's no reason why we cannot do that again until the end of the season."

Cliftonville's injury crisis has come at just the wrong time and they now face the threat of a Larne side nipping at their ankles.

They have been on an incredible run - 21 points from the last eight games - and, while they might not win the league this season, they are going to have a massive say in who does.

Last year, it was Ballymena United who tried to play catch-up with the Blues and ultimately fell short.

Unlike the Braidmen, their neighbours from up the A26 are not playing down the chances of Gibson Cup glory and, buoyed by their League Cup victory, are looking for more, perhaps even a treble.

They are seven points behind the Blues, but with a game in hand and Aaron Canning, surely in the running for player of the season, is still up for the fight.

"It's going to come down to the split, there are no two ways about it. There's a lot of football still to be played," he said after his two goals helped see off Institute on Saturday.

"I was listening to commentary in the Linfield versus Crusaders game on Friday night and people were saying Linfield had the league won but I don't think so as there's a hell of a lot of football still to be played.

"We still have to play them, they have to play the Glens and other big derbies, so there's a huge amount of football left to play."

I was delighted to see Coleraine win the League Cup and, while Healy may not be everyone's favourite at Windsor Park, there may be plans afoot for an Oran Kearney statue at any redeveloped Ballycastle Road.

He has picked up where he left off in his first tenure and, like Canning, he is hungry for more.

"You push all season hard to try and be involved in something like this and you get greedy and you want more of it," he said.

So, it's all to play for, as Henry would say to David from Killyleagh, 'you have control of the game - time passes to you and continues...now!"

Games before the split

Linfield (66 points): Carrick (a); Larne (h); Glentoran (a).

Coleraine (59): Glenavon (h); Ballymena (a); Dungannon (h); Larne (a).

Glentoran (58): Cliftonville (h); Crusaders (a); Linfield (h).

Crusaders (55): Cliftonville (h); Institute (h); Glentoran (h); Carrick (a).

Cliftonville (55): Crusaders (a); Glentoran (a); Institute (a); Warrenpoint (h).

Larne (53): Glenavon (h); Linfield (a); Coleraine (h).

Well done to an old boy and a new man at Mourneview

As debut displays go, it wasn't too shabby a performance by Rhys Marshall for Shamrock Rovers.

Rhys Marshall enjoyed a fruitful debut for Shamrock Rovers

The former Glenavon favourite has had to bide his time to make his bow for the Dubliners but did so on Monday night at Waterford.

The 24-year-old set up the opener and scored the second himself before making his exit for Stephen Bradley's side, who have started the Airtricity Premier Division in great style.

Three wins out of three mean they are joint top with champions Dundalk and the two go head to head tomorrow night.

There is plenty of other local interest in Rovers. Marshall was in a defence that also included Northern Ireland internationals Alan Mannus and Daniel Lafferty.

It's great to see Marshall make an early mark in his new surroundings.

To be honest, I was surprised he didn't move across the water but, given the huge talent he has, I wouldn't rule that out in the future.

Bradley, like Gary Hamilton before him, has the conundrum of figuring out just where to play him as he has probably been a victim of his amazing versatility over the years.

"Rhys (Marshall) is a very good full-back, but he also plays midfield,and he scores goals from midfield as well," said Bradley of his new signing.

"When he's in central (positions) he's dangerous and he showed that tonight. It was great to get him on the pitch because he's had an Achilles problem."

If that's him with a dodgy ankle, it will be good to see him when he's back at full power!

And talking of Glenavon, the best of luck to Paul McAreavey as he returns to the dug-out as Hamilton's assistant. One of the domestic game's great characters, he has spent the past four seasons as Ballymena United's chief scout and did a tremendous job for David Jeffrey and Bryan McLoughlin.

But with Andy Mathieson leaving his role, the door has now opened for one of the most talented midfielders I had the pleasure of watching over the years.

He's as mad as a box of frogs and it certainly won't be quiet around Mourneview Park, but it's great to see him getting his chance to coach again.