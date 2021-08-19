Even minimum wages seem to be too much to pay young workers –outrageous lack of parity shows policy makers out of touch

A shop worker aged 17 can legally be paid £697 a month less than someone five years older doing the same job

A living wage is described as the minimum income needed for a person to maintain an acceptable standard of living. In the United Kingdom, the current national living wage is £8.91, or based on a 37.5 hour working week, £17,374.50 per year. By the time National Insurance, tax and pension contributions are taken from this, a full-time worker walks away with £1,289.89 per calendar month.