No disrespect, but I can’t get my head around the relentless hype

King Charles III and the Queen Consort during a garden party at Buckingham Palace, London, in celebration of the upcoming coronation, May 3, 2023 (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

What’s a non-republican republican to make of King Charles’s coronation? I’m not a republican in the Irish sovereignty sense, though neither am I opposed to a united Ireland. It just fails to interest me very much.