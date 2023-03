Don't dismiss lockdown sceptics as Covid deniers, Sir Keir

I don't know Rod Humphris at all, but I'd like to buy him a drink. The pub landlord's explosive encounter with the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, has made my week. When Starmer turned up at The Raven pub, in Bath, he was accosted by a mop-haired man in a pair of very creased trousers. This, it transpired, was Humphris.