Health crisis is showing we have more in common than that which divides us

It's through collective human endeavour, not division, that we will find a way out of this plight, says Fionola Meredith

Maybe it's my lockdown nerves starting to fray, but I'm getting tired of the constantly-parroted truism that the coronavirus does not discriminate between the people it infects.

Ex-PM Theresa May is the latest to come out with it, in reaction to the news that Boris Johnson had been admitted to hospital, following a worsening of his condition.

This "horrific virus does not discriminate", she declared, as if it was something she'd just come up with herself, rather than a slogan repeated everywhere.

Another variation is that the coronavirus does not respect power, or privilege or borders.

Well, yes, of course it doesn't respect any of these things.

That's because it's a virus. Viruses are microscopic parasites. They self-evidently do not have the capacity to differentiate between an ordinary person and a Prime Minister, targeting one and not the other.

Anyone can catch this bug, though their personal health condition - which most definitely is influenced by power and privilege, or rather the lack of them - is one of the key factors that will determine how badly they are affected by it.

That said, the spirit behind the sentiment is a good one. It's much better expressed, however, in the rallying call: "We're all in this together."

Because we are. There is not a single person in the country who is unaffected by this unprecedented lockdown, enacted on the advice of government scientists to slow the spread of disease and ease the burden on the NHS.

True, it weighs on some people far more heavily than others. God help those stuck in tiny flats with too many people living in too small a space.

You might not realise it, if you spend too long in the warped alternative reality of social media - which is even more of a hot, toxic and unrepresentative mess than usual - but in the real world, people are looking out for one another. There is a palpable sense of public solidarity.

You can see it when you venture out for your permitted daily exercise or queue outside a shop to buy essential supplies. People are politely giving each other room, stepping back to let others pass. Strangers are exchanging smiles of sympathy with one another, or sharing a few cheering words - at a safe distance, of course.

I don't know about you, but I find these small interactions touching, encouraging and sustaining. It's how we are staying connected with our fellow human beings in these strange, bewildering times. United in our common plight.

And who could fail to be impressed by the vast numbers of decent, altruistic souls who responded to the government call for volunteers to deliver medicines and supplies to those at highest risk from Covid-19? The hoped-for target was 250,000 volunteers. 750,000 have now been recruited.

Looking back at pre-pandemic times - how long ago those days seem! - what stands out is the endless, pointless, self-indulgent squabbling. Particularly over Brexit.

Society went super-tribal, with ideologues huddling in their tribal groups, screaming increasingly vicious insults at each other.

Feminists and transgender activists clashed bitterly over who is, or is not, to be regarded as a woman.

Minority groups jostled constantly for ultimate victimhood status.

We entered an era of enforced conformism, policed by social media zealots, who took it upon themselves to decide what people should and should not be allowed to say. Those who fell foul of the mob's demands were instantly 'cancelled'.

For a long time, it's been clear to me that identity politics, taken to its extremes, is dangerous.

Why? Because it is essentially divisive.

Whether through gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion or whatever, it emphasises difference - what cuts us off from one another, not what brings us together.

With its climate of entrenched sectarianism, Northern Ireland could easily make a claim for itself as the original home of identity politics - and that's nothing to be proud of.

But even here, politicians in the recently resurrected Assembly have - for the most part - reined in their unhealthy compulsion to fight. They have been forced to work together, because they have finally come up against a situation that affects everyone, not one side of the community more than the other.

As we keep hearing, this virus does not discriminate - no, not even between orange and green.

I'm not naïve enough to think that the culture wars are over, in Northern Ireland or elsewhere. But if nothing else, the coronavirus crisis is teaching us that, as human beings, we have much more in common than that which divides us.

In that lies our strength - and our hopes for the future.