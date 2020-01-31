How Brexit poisoned the country and made hatred become the new normal

The memorial ceremony at Auschwitz showed the very real dangers of dehumanising people, says Fionola Meredith

And so we have Brexited. As of 11pm tonight the cord is cut, the divorce is done. True, Britain will stay in the customs union and the single market until the end of the year as part of the transition management, and there are any amount of tedious trade talks ahead. But the UK is no longer a member of the European Union. We're out, gone for good.

Whether you're a jubilant Leaver, wishing there were Big Ben bongs to celebrate the reassertion of Rule Britannia; or a stricken Remainer, mourning our severance from the civilised values of European unity, this is the day to take stock of what the last three-and-a-half years since the 2016 referendum have done to the people of these islands.

Put simply, Brexit has poisoned us. It has fouled the pool of public dialogue like a massive sewage leak. It has polarised people, fractured friendships and families. Social media is rank with hatred.

Tribal loyalties - whether pro- or anti-Brexit - have become ever more deeply entrenched, leading to abusive exchanges and bitter, sneering recriminations, which of course only reinforce the divisions still further.

If you're not with us, you're against us; that's the prevailing attitude from both camps.

It's as if the countrywide crossfire over Brexit has turned the whole of the UK into a bigger version of Northern Ireland at its worst: hostile, petty and obsessed with doing them'uns down at any cost.

Each side revelling in their loathing of the other, getting a sick, self-righteous kick out of it.

This kind of visceral hatred does not magically disappear when a deal is thrashed out to resolve the issue, as we in these parts know all too well.

Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement may be a legally-binding international treaty, and thus a full stop to the tortured negotiations over Brexit - reportedly, Johnson doesn't even want the 'B' word used any more - but this does nothing to heal the rancour that has put down its roots so deeply into the national psyche.

Intolerance has been unleashed, it's on the march, in both subtle and explicit ways, and it's hellishly difficult to rein in, especially when its proponents believe they are on the side of the angels.

What's most terrifying about the impact of the Brexit split is the dehumanising of those who are different to you: different attitudes, different beliefs, different ways of looking at issues like immigration, nationalism and sovereignty.

Dehumanising people, treating them as if who they are or what they think are worthless, beneath contempt, is not just insulting, it is extremely dangerous.

This week marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp.

The dwindling number of survivors at the memorial ceremony on Monday - fewer than 200 - showed that the genocide will soon pass out of living memory.

These men and women are in their 90s now, and no doubt they are painfully aware that this may be the last time they bear witness to the inhuman savagery visited upon them.

At the ceremony 93-year-old Holocaust survivor Marian Turski (above) said that "Auschwitz did not fall from the sky." It was the end-point of many smaller, less dramatic steps that nonetheless led to utter depravity.

"Do not be indifferent when any minority is discriminated against," Turski said. "Democracy hinges on the rights of minorities being protected."

The same point is made in a new Uefa video to mark Holocaust Memorial Day featuring top football names like Harry Kane, Steph Houghton and Jurgen Klopp.

The short but very powerful film urges people to stand up against racism, discrimination and hatred. "We remember those who stood by, those who did nothing, those that shook their heads… we remember those who turned away, who watched the deeds of others but did nothing. We remember the good people, the decent people, all the regular people who didn't hate but encouraged and supported hatred through the power of their silence," they say.

Nobody is arguing that post-Brexit Britain is on its way towards anything resembling the obscenity of Auschwitz. But as Marian Turski warns, the greatest atrocities can start with the smallest steps.

The language of intolerance, hatred and contempt for people perceived as other, different, and thus wrong, has become commonplace. Even if we don't use that language ourselves, the risk is that we get so accustomed to hearing it, it becomes like background music.

But the danger is real, and we must not take even one step down that road. It leads to utter darkness.