I feel sorry for Prince Harry… it’s as if he got stuck at age 12

The bombshell book reveals the 38-year-old has failed to grow up and to take responsibility for his own actions

I never thought I’d write these words, but I feel sorry for Prince Harry. Because what his bombshell, bestselling book reveals is that he’s not a grown-up man at all, despite being a husband, a father, a former soldier, and one of the most famous people in the world. He also remains Baron of Kilkeel, Co Down.