Karol Sikora: Meet the Professor of Positivity we should all listen to during coronavirus pandemic
Professor Karol Sikora's encouraging analysis of the pandemic has made him a social media star, says Fionola Meredith
Fionola Meredith
Before the pandemic struck, not many people had heard of Professor Karol Sikora. He's a consultant oncologist of international renown, as well as a former director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Cancer Programme. But Sikora has never been anything like a household name - until now.