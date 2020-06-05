Karol Sikora: Meet the Professor of Positivity we should all listen to during coronavirus pandemic

Professor Karol Sikora's encouraging analysis of the pandemic has made him a social media star, says Fionola Meredith

Professor Karol Sikora's tweets have been an upbeat antidote to Piers Morgan's

Fionola Meredith

Before the pandemic struck, not many people had heard of Professor Karol Sikora. He's a consultant oncologist of international renown, as well as a former director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Cancer Programme. But Sikora has never been anything like a household name - until now.