Matt Hancock lockdown messaging controversy about a lot more than ghostwriter etiquette

Time will come when the truth is impossible to deny

One morning, earlier this week, I decided to take a walk on the Lagan towpath. It was one of those frosty but dazzling early spring days, and I sat down on a bench to enjoy the sunshine. It was beautiful, and very peaceful. Nothing but the gentle rush of the river, the sound of wood-pigeons cooing, and only the most distant hum of traffic from the city.