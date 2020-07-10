Music is part of the human experience, and no matter what happens we can't let it die

The emergency arts fund must not become another sectarian carve-up, insists Fionola Meredith

The music stopped on March 23, 2020. That was the date we entered lockdown. In the resulting chaos, frequently bordering on panic, few of us were thinking about when we'd next be able to go out, have a drink and listen to some good music again. Flabbergasted by the speed with which our lives had been turned upside down, we struggled to deal with this new, contagious - and in the worst cases, deadly - virus.