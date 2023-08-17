Pandemic restrictions hit children the hardest yet this is not being addressed
Restrictions damaged young people emotionally, socially and educationally, yet these issues have not be raised as part of the Covid Inquiry
This week, thousands of young people across Northern Ireland received their A-level results. It is a strange day, full of wild celebration and bitter disappointment. In many ways, it marks the end of childhood and the beginning of a new life as an adult — or at least the first wobbly steps towards independence.