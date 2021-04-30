Reform of sex education in schools is long overdue

Faith groups do not have a monopoly on morality

Relationship and sex education (RSE) in Northern Ireland is not good enough. It requires a total overhaul, and has done for far too many years. There have been repeated calls for action. In 2019, the Gillen review said that the Department of Education should provide sex education on matters such as consent, boundaries, appropriate behaviour, fears of homophobia and transphobia, gender identity and sexuality.