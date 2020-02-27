Sensationalist coverage of coronavirus in the media is fuelling a needless fear

Pandemic panic could be more contagious than the illness itself, says Fionola Meredith

Keep calm and carry on, only with a bit more hand-washing — that seems to be the official advice on dealing with the threat of the coronavirus, which has now arrived in Northern Ireland following confirmation on Thursday night that an adult who had been in Northern Italy had tested positive here.

But there’s two very different things going on: the coronavirus itself and the risks it poses, and public fear of the coronavirus. Right now, it’s fear of the illness, rather than the bug itself, which has many people firmly in its grip. You can’t blame them: the headlines are relentless, and can be highly disturbing, with all the talk of potentially closing schools and curbing travel and experiencing severe disruption to daily life.

Locally, pupils from three Northern Ireland schools, who were recently on trips to northern Italy, where there has been an outbreak of the virus, have been sent home from classes. That’s despite Public Health Agency advice that only those who had been to a specific quarantined town in Italy should self-isolate.

The fear is also affecting global financial markets, risking damage to the world economy, because investors are spooked too. The Dow Jones fell by more than 1,000 points at close on Monday, its worst single-day drop in more than two years. There’s more than a hint of pandemic panic in the air.

So how worried should we be? Well, according to the World Health Organisation, around 80% of people infected with the coronavirus develop mild symptoms, while about 5% become critically ill. That’s bad news for the 5% who get hit hardest, of course, and the scale of the emergency should not be underestimated, but it seems that the vast majority of people who catch the coronavirus recover from it fairly easily. Some may never even know that they’ve had it.

When a new disease comes along, as it inevitably will – remember SARS, bird flu, swine flu and the rest – it’s natural to be concerned. Most of us are used to feeling in control of our lives, but the rise and seemingly unstoppable spread of unpredictable viruses remind us that we are vulnerable and we are mortal. We struggle with the sense of uncertainty, which makes us more susceptible than usual to the pull of mass hysteria. One of the main characteristics of fear is its capacity to override the rational parts of our brains. It throws us right into primitive survival mode – fight or flight.

But elements of the media are fuelling a needless sense of fear and helplessness with wall-to-wall, minute-by-minute tracking of the spread of the virus and the potential risks to public health. Professor Karin Wahl-Jorgenson, of Cardiff University, who is an expert on media coverage of disasters and crises, points out that the current outbreak has been much more prominently covered than previous epidemics, including Ebola. She also notes the increased use of “fear-inducing language”, especially by tabloid newspapers, with routine references to the “deadly disease” and “killer virus”.

Could it be that, now that the worst of the Brexit farrago is over, the media is desperately looking for new stories to get us obsessed with? There’s nothing like an epidemic panic to turn half the population into hyperventilating hypochondriacs, clicking on news sites multiple times a day, to see if the scary bug has arrived in a town near us.

A recent article in the respected medical journal, The Lancet - which refers to the new coronavirus by its proper, distinctly un-apocalyptic name, 2019-nCoV – says that the news and social media hype concerning the virus is unprecedented. The authors, all experts in infectious diseases, claim that “the global media response to 2019-nCoV remains unbalanced, largely due to the continuously evolving developments and, as a result, public perception of risk remains exaggerated.”

Providing a refreshing sense of perspective, the Lancet article points out that 2019-nCoV appears to fit the same pattern as influenza, with most people recovering and with a low death rate. It says that there is currently no evidence that 2019-nCoV spreads more rapidly than influenza or has a higher mortality rate. And it calls for the media to take a more responsible, reassuring approach, highlighting vaccine development efforts as well as educational and public health measures being put in place to prevent the spread of infection.

In the Northern Irish case, the chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said that the risk to the public had not changed despite the first positive diagnosis here.

We don’t live in the medieval ages, and the coronavirus is not the Black Death. Appropriate caution, medical preparation and straightforward public advice is needed, but panic isn’t necessary – and besides, have you ever known an occasion when panic makes things better?

The way things are going, fear of the coronavirus may turn out to be even more contagious than the virus itself.