Smacking children damages and demeans them - that's why it needs banned

The actor Martin Freeman has admitted hitting his young kids, but it can never be justified, says Fionola Meredith

Martin Freeman says he’s not proud of it, but confesses to smacking his children

"I was smacked as a child and I turned out all right" - that's the way parents who hit their kids often try to defend themselves. My question to them is: how do you know?

This week actor Martin Freeman generated some publicity for himself by telling a national newspaper that he had smacked his son Joe (14) and his daughter Grace (11) when they were younger, and had also sworn at them.

The Hobbit actor said: "I know I'm not supposed to do it, but there are so many images about how [parenting] all just has to be brilliant that it makes people feel bad. Because it's not brilliant. I mean, it is - it's the best thing I'll do. But that doesn't mean it's not really hard. This idea you only ever rationalise with a toddler? Genuinely, good luck. If you could do that, God go with you. Amazing."

Freeman added: "I'm not proud I did that, but I have. I don't think it's a policy. And I'll do it again!"

Nobody could disagree that parenting can be hard work at times - it's the most important, challenging, confusing and fulfilling job you'll ever do. Naturally, we all make mistakes.

But Freeman's off-hand attitude to smacking is disturbing. Despite his claim that he is "not proud" of it and that it's "not a good idea", his words seem to imply that smacking children is not really so very bad, especially when they are too small to be reasoned with.

Freeman is far from alone in this view. Although public smacking is becoming more taboo - the once-familiar sight of a frustrated parent in the supermarket yanking their whining child up by the wrist and administering a sharp slap to their behind is much rarer these days - many parents continue to do it behind closed doors, and some feel quite justified in doling out the "reasonable punishment" that the law permits.

To me smacking is indefensible. There is nothing you can say to justify acting violently towards a child, no matter how terribly they behave.

All violence against children is wrong, but it seems especially cruel to use any kind of physical force against a very small child. The massive size difference between parent and youngster alone renders it appalling.

Most of us have been there, of course. My children are grown up now, but I recall smacking them a handful of times. Not hard, not frequently, but I did it. Each time I felt I had failed them. And I was right: I had allowed my own frustration, or fear, or tiredness, to influence my actions. They deserved better from me than that.

When I hear parents trying to defend using physical violence against their child I hear guilt talking. They don't want to admit that what they are doing is harmful. But it is.

The late, great Swiss psychologist Alice Miller was a passionate opponent of chastisement by force.

Miller said that every smack was a humiliation, and while it might result in obedience in the short-term, it can do untold damage to the child's developing psyche, filling them with anxiety and repressed anger, and potentially predisposing them to crime or illness in later life.

If you think that's extreme, look at it this way.

By smacking your child you are teaching them that violence against other people, even against those we love, is acceptable.

You are teaching your child that they cannot trust their parent - the one person they should be able to trust above all others, the person on whom they are entirely dependent - not to hurt them.

You are teaching your child that they don't deserve respect.

And you are teaching your child the lie that you are hurting them for their own good, when in fact you are using them as a captive scapegoat for your own frustrations.

I'm not advocating that children should be routinely indulged, spoiled and allowed to run wild. Discipline, rules and boundaries are vital. But these can be taught without recourse to violence.

Society is gradually waking up to the idea that smacking damages children, and that the damage can go deep. Scotland has already banned it and Wales will enact a ban in 2022.

Clearly such laws are difficult to enforce, but they send out the important message that using physical punishment against children is an outlawed activity, a discredited practice that is socially and morally unacceptable.

Let's stop pretending that smacking is an act of love and start calling it by its real name: unjustifiable abuse of the defenceless.