The Belfast Telegraph survey, which makes grim reading, reveals that over a quarter of female MLAs have been sexually harassed during their political life.

It seems like only yesterday that Ian Paisley Jnr, as he was known then, and his fellow DUP stalwarts attempted to drown out Monica McWilliams, of the Women’s Coalition, by repeatedly shouting “Moo, moo, moo” while she was speaking. In fact, it was well over 20 years ago, during the early peace talks.