These pointless eyesores are just a magnet for attacks by bigots

Hate crime: The SDLP’s Elsie Trainor said she was hit on the head and subjected to sectarian abuse after approaching two youths she spotted taking down her posters. Credit: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

They’re ugly. They’re pointless. They’re a social irritant. So why do we still have election posters? These flapping plastic monstrosities, lashed to lampposts with cable ties, are the most visible sign that an election is imminent.