There's no right move at present, just the least worst option

Warning: Raj Bhopal believes there is no easy way out of the current situation

I learned a new word this week, and it's a corker. Zugzwang is a German term which describes a position in chess where every move puts the player at a disadvantage. When you're caught in Zugzwang there's no perfect solution, only the least worst option. You need confidence, a calm head and a clear mind to find a way forward.