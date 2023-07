Paramilitary shootings are down, but the horror hasn’t gone away

Police at the scene of a shooting incident in the Divismore Way area of west Belfast on February 14th, 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

The man was shot in west Belfast on Valentine’s Day. At 8.10pm, while couples all over the country were sitting down to a romantic meal together, they blasted him with bullets, destroying both his knees and both his feet.