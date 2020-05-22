Why current crisis caused by coronavirus could lead to 'a tsunami of mental illness'

Using people's worst fears as an instrument of state control cannot be justified, argues Fionola Meredith

Fear is corrosive. It's contagious. Fear impedes your ability to think straight. It skews your perceptions of risk. At its worst, it can paralyse you completely. Right now, fear is all around us: in the shocking headlines, in the death counts, in the near-silent queues of people waiting to get into the supermarket. We're breathing it in constantly.