Why there’s no such thing as giving kids a ‘loving smack’
NI should follow Wales’ direction and ban slapping children
Fionola Meredith
Could we please stop hitting the kids? Scotland has banned smacking. The Welsh have just done the same. So why is it still acceptable in Northern Ireland? It’s outrageous that adults are protected from assault by the law, yet children — who are, by definition, the smallest, the most defenceless and the most vulnerable people in society — do not enjoy the same basic protections.