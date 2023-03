As the open letter from NI doctors shows, balance is everything

Painful: Josephine Brown’s daughter Rhonda Tait said: “My mummy was 70 and she wanted to live. She didn’t want to die alone

Nobody could fail to be moved by Rhonda Tait's tragic story of loss. As part of a new government campaign warning of the dangers of coronavirus, the Belfast woman speaks about her mother Josephine, who died with coronavirus six months ago.