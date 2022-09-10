Accommodation fit for royalty… but will Northern Ireland’s new Secretary of State’s reign be a political success?
Frank Mitchell
There was a while this week when not even the promise of a castle in Royal Hillsborough and a garden fit for a queen seemed enough to convince any Tory MP who was offered the job to come here as Secretary of State. After a lot of debate and an intense amount of speculation an announcement was made, and in fairness it seemed appropriate that the much enhanced royal residence should now be home to someone with a double-barrelled surname.